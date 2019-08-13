Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Over one lakh volunteers have registered with rescue portal: CM

415 of the volunteers are doctors   14,000 have come exclusively for cleaning activities  3,000 Kudumbashree members deployed for electrical, plumbing works

A view of Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. The water level in the dam has touched 81.920 metres, but it was 84.400m, the maximum capacity of the dam, at the same time last year.| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The registration of volunteers for relief and rescue work is very encouraging, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Over one lakh people have registered as volunteers on the rescue portal, of which 415 people are doctors. The Chief Minister hoped the number of volunteers would increase in the coming days.

The Chief Minister told the officials present to be on alert even though the rains had abated. The weatherman has predicted rain for Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam districts. Pinarayi reminded department heads to concentrate on cleaning activities with special focus on schools that were inundated or converted to relief camps. Directions were also given to set up toilets in camps where there was a shortage of such facilities.

Over 3,000 trained volunteers from Kudumbashree have been deployed for electrical and plumbing works. Essential items were being distributed to relief camps under the leadership of Civil Supplies Corporation. Food grains worth `7.38 crore have already been distributed.Local bodies have started cleaning houses and public utilities in nine districts. Till Monday, over 15,000 houses, 920 business establishments and 64 public utilities were cleaned in addition to chlorination of 2960 wells.

Carcasses of 866 animals were disposed and directions given to ensure scientific disposal of carcasses. As many as 14,000 volunteers have come forward exclusively for cleaning activities. Electric disruptions were being addressed by repairing 42 of the 54 sub stations. Distribution of petroleum products including LPG has been normalised and sufficient fuel has been supplied to worst-hit Wayanad district. 

Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan, chief secretary Tom Jose, state police chief Loknath Behera, Fire and Rescue Director General A Hemachandran, were among those present.

Additional Chief Secretaries Vishwas Mehta, T K Jose, Manoj Joshi, ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, ADGP B Sandhya, chief minister’s police adviser Raman Srivastava, principal secretaries V Venu, Rajan M Khobragade, chief minister’s principal secretary V S Senthil, chief minister’s secretary M Sivasankar, KSEB chairman N S Pillai, state disaster management authority member secretary Sekhar L Kuriakose, secretaries and heads of various departments, representatives of the tri-services were among those present. 

Police act tough on malicious messages
T’Puram: State Police have registered 19 cases related with false campaigns on flood relief activities, Police Chief Loknath Behera has said. The investigation into the cases were carried out by the police wings, including Cyber cell, Cyberdome and Hitech cell. The police chief has warned of action, including arresting persons who spread false messages on relief activities.

CPM criticises Amit Shah for not visiting Kerala
T’Puram: The CPM leadership has criticised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting Kerala which has been reeling under flood calamity. The CPM state secretariat alleged that the union minister who visited BJP-ruled states deliberately avoided Kerala. Amit Shah had visited other flood hit states. The CPM also criticised the home minister for not visiting Kerala.

Tree fall injures six
T’Puram: Six persons, including four children,  suffered minor injuries after a tree fell on their house at Pannimala in Vellarada. The injured were Mahima, 3, Benny, 14, Rubus, 13 and Luthiya, 6. Mahima is the daughter of couple Binu and Honey who also suffered minor injuries. Other children were relatives of the couple. Officers of the Vellarada Police Station said a tree fell over the house around 8 a.m. on Monday.

four Shutters of Neyyar Dam 
to be opened today
Four shutters of Neyyar dam will be opened by one inch at 10 am on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Neyyattinkara MLA, K A Ansalan, warned people residing downstream to be vigilant. The water level in the dam has reached 82.02 metres on Monday night. “The plan was to open the shutters when water level reaches 83.25 metres. But we have advanced it in the wake of rain forecast in the coming days,” the MLA said.

