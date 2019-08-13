Pinarayi Vijayan lauds trader, student for their benevolence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cited the noble initiatives of the textile dealer Noushad and a class IX student Adarsh RA to drive home the point that people had turned down the malicious propaganda by certain groups that the flood-hit state did not need monetary help.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said, Noushad, a textile shop owner at Broadway in Ernakulam called in volunteers to his showroom and gave them a large consignment of new clothes to be distributed among the flood victims.

“The goodness and compassion shown by Noushad towards fellow beings is a peculiarity of our state,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister also lauded Adarsh, a student of Vlathankara Higher Secondary school here, who called on him at his office the other day. The student shared with Pinarayi his project to mobilize contributions towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) from schools across the state.