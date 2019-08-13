Receding water will help rescue ops: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the rescue operations in flood-affected areas have become smooth following the receding of water. He was speaking during the assessment meeting with district collectors and higher officials through video conferencing.

He said that the main rescue operation now will be to evacuate people who were staying in landslide-prone areas. The district collectors said that people in Malappuram and Wayanad districts who live near landslide prone areas had been evacuated already.

Collectors also informed that as the water was receding several people were returning to their homes and with the rains decreasing, search operations at landslide affected places had gathered momentum. Armed forces were also ready for search operations if necessary, they informed the Chief Minister.The collectors said at almost all the places, water levels had decreased including in rivers flowing through flood prone areas.