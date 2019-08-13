Relief materials from Thiruvananthapuram start reaching camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation collection centres in the city witnessed enthusiastic participation on Monday, the fourth day. Even the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to see the drive at the corporation as it sent the 14th truck to the flood affected locations in Wayanad and Malappuram. Mayor V K Prasanth requested the public to donate medicines and cleaning materials in the coming days. Meanwhile, many have registered to volunteer doe the corporation’s next stage of relief works.

“We have 64 doctors registered as volunteers who plan to visit the relief camps with medicines. We also need materials such as gloves, gum boot, mop etc.” the Mayor said. A water tanker of the Corporation reached Mananthavady in Wayanad on Monday. There are 1,800 volunteers from various Facebook groups such as Phoenix, Singnature of Nishagandhi, Flood 2018 working at the collection centres.

The collection centre managed by district administration at SMV Government Model HSS collected 13 tonnes of relief materials. The items were sent on two lorries on Monday. The volunteers there told donors to buy products specified in the list pasted outside the centre.

There were over 150 volunteers including doctors and nurses to sort out medicines required for flood victims.District Collector K Gopalakrishnan who visited the camp said 6.6 tonnes of materials collected on Sunday had reached Kozhikode.