Trapped in waterlogged houses

Residents of Rajaji Nagar await a response from the corporation for their problems

Published: 13th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mathai Pappachan, a resident of Rajaji Nagar, moving the utensils at his kitchen. Drainage water has flooded his house for the past three days ● B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The meeting that was scheduled on August 2 has been postponed due to the inconvenience of the Mayor. The new date will be announced later," reads a notice issued by the city corporation at Rajaji Nagar, formerly Chenkalchoola colony, in Thycaud. Waterlogged houses and roads covered in sludge, residents have umpteen problems to worry about while they await the meeting which they thought could provide a solution.

Sixty-five-year-old Mathai Pappachan resides in the colony with his 58-year-old wife. "Drainage water entered the kitchen. On Friday, I tried emptying the water until 3 am, in vain," he said. Retired staff of the sewage department, Mathai said: "Like most residents here, I've athlete's foot disease (a fungal infection that usually begins between the toes)."

As many as 1,200 families reside in the colony spread over 11.25 acres. During heavy rain, drainage water gets inside the houses at Rajaji Nagar along with piles of garbage. "We cannot cook during the rainy season. Our valuables are kept on top of cupboards as the house floor would be filled with water. Rodents and flies add to the problem," said Jayakumari Ashokan, a resident.

Houses at the colony were built 30 years ago under various government schemes. However, they have not been maintained. Most houses are in a dilapidated condition. "We live in fear. Last week, a piece of concrete fell near my one-year-old grandson. He nearly escaped," said Omana, another resident. 

Residents were promised new flats by the government. However, nothing has taken place. The city corporation had devised a plan to improve the living standards of residents through the Smart City Project. A 503-square-foot house would be provided to each selected residents in the colony in 2.5 acres of land using a Rs 47-crore fund from the Smart City Project. 

Until the schemes begin, we have to pay a large amount of money for a rented house which is not feasible," said Delsomma Asariya, a resident. Mayor V K Prasanth said: "Residents have misconceptions about the project. The date of the meeting will be announced soon after the ongoing flood relief activities."

