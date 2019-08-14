Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

300 volunteers to take part in cleaning drive in flood-hit areas

Flood relief collection centres receive good response from local self-government bodies

Published: 14th August 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Close to 300 volunteers would accompany the district panchayat team on Wednesday to help in the cleaning works at the flood-affected northern districts. “Our workers including farm workers will be part of the effort. The teams will leave in a bus and lorries with cleaning equipment would follow them. The lack of cleaning equipment was an issue raised by the elected representatives I have been in touch with,” said V K Madhu, district panchayat chairperson. He will also be part of the team leaving for the flood-affected areas.

The health concerns will also be addressed. “Last year, we took preventive medicines at the locations we were working in. This year also we have arranged for the same. All involved will take necessary precautions,” he said.Meanwhile, the response from the local self government bodies has been high. All local bodies including 73 panchayats and 11 block panchayats have opened relief material collection centres. Six loads of relief materials has already been sent from the district panchayat office. Vehicles have also been sent to Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

“Close to 30 panchayats have already brought a load of relief materials each. Tholicode, Peringammala, Malayinkeezhu, Mangalapuram, Kallara and Kattakada are among those who arrived with materials. Apart from the medicines we had arranged, a contribution of medicines worth `15 lakh has been received. We will hand over everything to the respective district panchayats.

In many panchayats the collections have only started from Tuesday morning. The responses here are also encouraging,” said V K Madhu.Meanwhile, a team of 30 volunteers left from Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Tuesday for cleaning works. They will be in Malappuram for two days taking part in the rehabilitation works before returning.                                                             
 

