Fisherman dies after boat capsizes mid-sea off the coast of Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fisherman died off the coast of Vizhinjam after his boat capsized in mid-sea. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman, a 47-year-old fisherman, from Vizhinjam.

The boat that had ventured into the deep sea got capsized owing to strong waves six miles off the coast.

There were four people on board and three of them managed to swim to safety.

After hours of swimming, the three were rescued by a boat owned by a Tamil Nadu native.

Rahman too had tried to swim back to safety but collapsed midway. His body was later found near Kollencode coast.