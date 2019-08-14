Lack of sufficient vehicles troubles corporation relief camp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has very few vehicles to transport the relief materials that have accumulated from across the city. As of Tuesday, 22 loads of relief materials have been sent to various flood-affected areas. Volunteers and corporation now await for the vehicles to return. “The corporation only has five vehicles.

A few others like the Lorry Owners Association, Kairali TMT and police have contributed vehicles. The corporation vehicles are plying to and fro without break. We have to wait for it to be back to send the next load. This is affecting the distribution. Getting more vehicles will ease the situation,” said a corporation official.