Meet the boy who won Pinarayi's praise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adarsh R still remembers the Puttingal temple fire tragedy in Kollam which shocked the people three years ago. He was studying in Class V at the time. All of 10 years, the little boy decided to give away a share of the money he saved up to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Ever since he has been contributing to the CMDRF every month.

When the flood ravaged the state this time, it had just been a few days since Adersh submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on setting up a fund collection box for the CM's relief fund in government schools across the state.

This, according to the young boy, can aid in better preparedness if the state is to be hit by a calamity. “If all of us donate money on a monthly basis, then we can have enough in the distress fund to be used during times of crisis. The idea for a collection box is that students will get an opportunity to share whatever is their means,” says Adersh, a Class IX student at the Vrindavan High School, Vlathankara.

“The collection box needs to be opened only once a year, and the money can be sent to the CMDRF. The CM can also select the best performing school,” says Adersh.And much to Adersh's delight, his school set up a collection box in the premises.

“The support from teachers and friends is immense. With the setting up of the box, the students will now get an opportunity to donate money. When the Puttingal tragedy occurred I thought about what I can do. If each one of us thought along those lines, recovery from a tragedy can be speeded up,” says Adersh who wants to be an IPS officer when he grows up. “That way I can serve society,” he says.