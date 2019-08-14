Moderate rain in Thiruvananthapuram; shutters of Neyyar dam opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many parts of the capital district received moderate rain on Tuesday. Keen on stopping a repeat of last year when Neyyar overflowed, the district administration opened the shutters of Neyyar dam on Tuesday. The capacity of the dam is 84.75 metre. The water level in the dam was 82.02 m when the shutters of the dam were opened by one inch. The decision to open the dam before it reached its capacity is aimed at managing the inflow into the river and preventing overflow.

Aruvikkara dam, where it had been raining heavily in the morning, one shutter has been raised by 50 cm. The water level in the Peppara dam is 104.5 metre. Its capacity is 107.5 metre. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has assured the public that the opening of the dam was only a precautionary measure.

Close to 16 houses were partially damaged in the rain across the district (Varkala- 5, Neyyattinkara-5, Chirayinkeezhu- 1, Thiruvananthapuram- 5 and Nedumangad- 2). Earlier also houses were destroyed in Chirayinkeezhu and Neyyattinkara regions. Power outage and waterlogging are major issues across the district. The branches of trees looming over the electric lines also a threat.

“No major incidents occurred. We have teams on field attending to the affected people and necessary steps will be taken to ensure their safety. In the case of dams, we have opened them as a precautionary measure to prevent a sudden rise in water level in the rivers”, said a district administrative official.Warnings given regarding trips to the hilly terrains remain and Ponmudi is still closed. Fishers have been warned against venturing into the sea as strong winds of speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely along Kerala coast.