Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram on rat fever watch

With four deaths till Monday this month, health officials ask persons exposed to water and soil to take precautions

Published: 14th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Workers cleaning a sewer at Thampanoor. Cases of suspected leptospirosis are more common among those who engage in scavenging, cleaning and agriculture activities  B P Deepu

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the death of four persons because of suspected leptospirosis reported in the capital city so far this month, health officials are worried that rat fever cases are on the rise. "One victim has been identified as a temple cleaning staff and one a vegetable farmer. Deaths are high among those who engage in scavenging, cleaning and agriculture," said District Medical Officer P P Preetha.

The deceased are Satyan, 58, from Pallichal; Shaiju, 37 from Anakudy; Binu, 45, from Maranallur; and Siva, 16, from Manabur.  Till Monday, as many as nine confirmed cases of leptospirosis and six suspected cases have been reported in the district.  

According to Additional District Medical Officer Neena Rani, water or soil that is exposed to the urine of infected animals including rat, cow and dog causes the disease. "Leptospirosis or rat fever is a zoonotic infection (spread from animals to people) which is caused by the bacteria leptospira. The rate of the disease will increase during the rainy season as waterlogging on roads and housing compounds increases," said Neena. 

The health department has informed the workers who are exposed to water and soil to take doxycycline tablets to prevent the disease. "To prevent an outbreak, we have asked primary health centres in the district to conduct tests to confirm the disease as soon as a patient with symptoms comes for diagnosis. We have asked drug stores to keep a sufficient amount of doxycycline to prevent the outbreak. The department is ready to act immediately in case of an outbreak," said Neena. 

Cases of leptospirosis and deaths related to it are always a major concern for the district. In 2018, as many as 275 confirmed cases of leptospirosis were reported in the district in which 13 people died. As many as 431 cases and five deaths were reported in 2017, while eight deaths were reported in 2016 when a total of 752 cases were reported. 

Leptospirosis

Source: Public Health Division, Directorate of Health Services

Leptospirosis symptoms
Initially, fever, muscle pain and headacheLater, jaundice, low urine output, bleeding tendency, respiratory distress, cardiac failure, convulsions and coma

Clinical findings
Fever, muscle tenderness especially calf and thigh, lower backache, congestion of eyes, later may have a subconjunctival haemorrhage, jaundice and evidence of hepatic, pulmonary and renal involvement

Preventive measures
■ Spreading of awareness regarding the disease
■ Maintain personal hygiene
■ Use personal protective equipment

Record diaryIn 2018, as many as 275 confirmed cases of leptospirosis were reported in the district in which 13 people died. As many as 431 cases and five deaths were reported in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rat fever Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp