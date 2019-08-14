Thiruvananthapuram on rat fever watch

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the death of four persons because of suspected leptospirosis reported in the capital city so far this month, health officials are worried that rat fever cases are on the rise. "One victim has been identified as a temple cleaning staff and one a vegetable farmer. Deaths are high among those who engage in scavenging, cleaning and agriculture," said District Medical Officer P P Preetha.

The deceased are Satyan, 58, from Pallichal; Shaiju, 37 from Anakudy; Binu, 45, from Maranallur; and Siva, 16, from Manabur. Till Monday, as many as nine confirmed cases of leptospirosis and six suspected cases have been reported in the district.

According to Additional District Medical Officer Neena Rani, water or soil that is exposed to the urine of infected animals including rat, cow and dog causes the disease. "Leptospirosis or rat fever is a zoonotic infection (spread from animals to people) which is caused by the bacteria leptospira. The rate of the disease will increase during the rainy season as waterlogging on roads and housing compounds increases," said Neena.

The health department has informed the workers who are exposed to water and soil to take doxycycline tablets to prevent the disease. "To prevent an outbreak, we have asked primary health centres in the district to conduct tests to confirm the disease as soon as a patient with symptoms comes for diagnosis. We have asked drug stores to keep a sufficient amount of doxycycline to prevent the outbreak. The department is ready to act immediately in case of an outbreak," said Neena.

Cases of leptospirosis and deaths related to it are always a major concern for the district. In 2018, as many as 275 confirmed cases of leptospirosis were reported in the district in which 13 people died. As many as 431 cases and five deaths were reported in 2017, while eight deaths were reported in 2016 when a total of 752 cases were reported.

Leptospirosis symptoms

Initially, fever, muscle pain and headacheLater, jaundice, low urine output, bleeding tendency, respiratory distress, cardiac failure, convulsions and coma

Clinical findings

Fever, muscle tenderness especially calf and thigh, lower backache, congestion of eyes, later may have a subconjunctival haemorrhage, jaundice and evidence of hepatic, pulmonary and renal involvement

Preventive measures

■ Spreading of awareness regarding the disease

■ Maintain personal hygiene

■ Use personal protective equipment

