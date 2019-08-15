Annie Mascarene: A freedom fighter erased from history

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With yet another Independence Day around, Annie Mascarene, the braveheart freedom fighter from Thiruvananthapuram, is among those names that the passage of time has not been kind to. Her family, which maintains the Annie Mascarene Square in Vazhuthacaud, feels that even when there is a statue of her in the square, her legacy is long gone and forgotten. According to them, she was among those freedom fighters who were overshadowed and now obliterated from history due to disregard from the part of authorities.

Annie Mascarene

“The younger generation does not know who Annie Mascarene is. There is utter disregard for the contributions she had made for the independence of this country and in preparing the Constitution. There is no attempt to tell her story to the younger generation. Her life is not told in textbooks. A woman lawyer from Thiruvananthapuram, she went to Sabarmathi Ashram and Wardha and then joined the fight for freedom. She played a major role in the Constituent Assembly.

How many students know about her? I can assure not many. She was a woman who took part boldly in the freedom fight despite the period she lived in,” said Pappachan Mundiyankal, who belongs to Annie’s family.“Even the places named after her like the Annie Mascarene Square Junction, the lane here and the likes are not addressed as such.

The place was named Annie Mascarene Square way back in 1963 and still people don’t recognise the name. She should be recognised for the contributions she made for the nation,” said Pappachan.She was the first elected woman MP from Kerala. She was also the first woman minister in Kerala. She passed away on July 19, 1964. Her mortal remains are buried in Pattoor Cemetery, Thiruvananthapuram.