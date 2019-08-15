Dirty canal water floods Muttathara

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the city corporation' monsoon cleaning drive and Minor Irrigation Department's desilting in water bodies, a section of the eight-kilometre-long Kariyilthodu is overflowing at Muttathara as it has not been desilted properly for years. With stench, rodent infestation and flies buzzing, the overflowed canal which has a heavy deposit of solid waste has become a source of trouble for residents in the area.

"During the construction of the retaining wall for Kariyilthodu 30 years ago, the canal was 3.4 metres deep. However, the depth has now reduced to less than 70 cm," said G Ravi, a resident of Secular Gardens at Muttathara. Some of the residents move into hotels or their relative's houses during heavy rain as the contaminated water enters the housing complex every year. "My family and I have been staying at a hotel for the past three days. With the monsoon gaining strength, water-borne diseases are already on the rise. We are scared to step into the polluted water," said Ravi.

Overflowing Kariyilthodu and flooding of houses on its banks are regular affairs in the monsoon season. Every year, the resident's associations at Asan Nagar, Secular Gardens and nearby places request the Minor Irrigation Department and the corporation to take action. However, no proactive measures have been announced here yet.

"Renovation of the canal was included in Operation Anantha but it was dropped. I met State Human Rights Commission members, ward councillors, Minor Irrigation Department and city corporation officials, but my efforts haven't yielded any positive results," said Ravi.Recently, a foreigner who stayed at a homestay in Secular Colony fell into the polluted canal. "She is hospitalised now. Earlier last week, three people fell into the canal," said Mohan Ramakrishnan, a resident of Secular Gardens.

With rains getting stronger, it is also difficult to differentiate between the canal and the road. "After school, children have to wade through this water to reach their homes. The water reaches knee level. It takes more time to reach our home if we use another route. The only thing we can do is wash our legs with antiseptic lotions after being exposed to the contaminated water," said Renuka Pradeep, a resident of Asan Nagar.

A project is in plans to desilt the canal. "A Rs 10-lakh tender has been called for the project.

Further, we have submitted a proposal to the government to conduct desilting, side protection and restoration of the canal at a cost of nearly Rs 25 lakh. The project will be implemented as soon as we get permission," said Maju Balakrishnan, executive engineer of Irrigation Division, Thiruvanathapuram.

A few local residents have filed a case in the Kerala High Court against encroachments in the area. "We have also asked the District Collector to conduct a study on the encroachments. Otherwise, it will be difficult to complete the projects," said Maju.

