Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dirty canal water floods Muttathara

Residents living on banks demand urgent desilting of polluted Kariyilthodu as the rain gets stronger by the day

Published: 15th August 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Residents wading through the contaminated water from Kariyilthodu at Asan Nagar B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the city corporation' monsoon cleaning drive and Minor Irrigation Department's desilting in water bodies, a section of the eight-kilometre-long Kariyilthodu is overflowing at Muttathara as it has not been desilted properly for years. With stench, rodent infestation and flies buzzing, the overflowed canal which has a heavy deposit of solid waste has become a source of trouble for residents in the area. 

"During the construction of the retaining wall for Kariyilthodu 30 years ago, the canal was 3.4 metres deep. However, the depth has now reduced to less than 70 cm," said G Ravi, a resident of Secular Gardens at Muttathara. Some of the residents move into hotels or their relative's houses during heavy rain as the contaminated water enters the housing complex every year. "My family and I have been staying at a hotel for the past three days. With the monsoon gaining strength, water-borne diseases are already on the rise. We are scared to step into the polluted water," said Ravi.

Overflowing Kariyilthodu and flooding of houses on its banks are regular affairs in the monsoon season. Every year, the resident's associations at Asan Nagar, Secular Gardens and nearby places request the Minor Irrigation Department and the corporation to take action. However, no proactive measures have been announced here yet. 

"Renovation of the canal was included in Operation Anantha but it was dropped. I met State Human Rights Commission members, ward councillors, Minor Irrigation Department and city corporation officials, but my efforts haven't yielded any positive results," said Ravi.Recently, a foreigner who stayed at a homestay in Secular Colony fell into the polluted canal. "She is hospitalised now. Earlier last week, three people fell into the canal," said Mohan Ramakrishnan, a resident of Secular Gardens. 

With rains getting stronger, it is also difficult to differentiate between the canal and the road. "After school, children have to wade through this water to reach their homes. The water reaches knee level. It takes more time to reach our home if we use another route. The only thing we can do is wash our legs with antiseptic lotions after being exposed to the contaminated water," said Renuka Pradeep, a resident of Asan Nagar. 
A project is in plans to desilt the canal. "A Rs 10-lakh tender has been called for the project.

Further, we have submitted a proposal to the government to conduct desilting, side protection and restoration of the canal at a cost of nearly Rs 25 lakh. The project will be implemented as soon as we get permission," said Maju Balakrishnan, executive engineer of Irrigation Division, Thiruvanathapuram.

A few local residents have filed a case in the Kerala High Court against encroachments in the area. "We have also asked the District Collector to conduct a study on the encroachments. Otherwise, it will be difficult to complete the projects," said Maju.

encroachment case
A few local residents have filed a case in the Kerala High Court against encroachments in the area. According to the executive engineer of Irrigation Division, a study will be conducted before the desilting projects begin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muttathara
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp