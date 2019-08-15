Kerala Tourism opens 7 renovated tourist info centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tourism Department has opened seven more renovated tourist information centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the facility at the central bus terminal here in the presence of P Bala Kiran, director (Tourism), on Tuesday.

Surendran said similar centres in Chennai, Goa and Kolkata were also getting spruced up and strengthened with sufficient staff and technical backup. "The government is also providing jobs to qualified and skilled youth who will serve as assistant information trainees," he said. Around 50 youths, who underwent a training at Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies, have been posted as trainees at information centres across the state.