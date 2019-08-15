Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mukkunnimala a catastrophe in waiting

People residing near the hill live in constant fear of a possible landslide as a result of unabated quarrying
 

A quarry unit at Mukunnimala which has stopped functioning | vincent pulickal

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The major landslips at Meppadi in Wayanad district and Kavalappara in Malappuram district leading to the death of more than a hundred people have shed light on the imminent danger lurking in the district. People down south, residing near Mukkunnimala in capital district, are now in constant fear of a possible landslide as a result of unabated quarrying in the area.

Several protests and public outcry had taken place against quarrying at the ecologically sensitive region which falls in ‘Agasthyakoodam’ which is rich and diverse in its flora and fauna. “All quarries functioning here are illegal as such land cannot be used for agriculture later. They can anytime spell doom for the hapless people who live down the Mukkunnimala,” V V Ajitha, social activist who led the Mukkunnimala protection agitation, told Express.

Besides being hit by scarcity of drinking water, the local people complained that plying of heavy vehicles at regular intervals through narrow roads are creating problems. “Quarries create untold damage to our lives, including scarcity of drinking water. After the recent landslides in Malappuram and Wayanad, we are afraid of what is in store for us,” Ajitha Kumari, a local resident, told Express.

Owing to the continuous explosions, tremors are felt across the rocks which can lead to landslides. “The presence of water in between rocks will lead to the separation of the rock and this in turn can trigger landslides. Why act after a tragedy strikes? Let the policymakers act now before something worse happens. The government has now put a tab on quarries after the tragedy struck in the northern districts and the same authorities are maintaining a position that quarries are never responsible for environmental destruction,” C R Neelakantan, environmentalist, told Express.

However, quarry and crusher owners are seriously planning to put an end to quarrying until policymakers and authorities come up with the request for crushed rocks and other essential building materials.“We have been unnecessarily blamed for these incidents. No quarry is functioning at Kavalappara in Malappuram and it’s a false campaign. In Mukkunnimala also quarries are functioning with proper licence,”  Ali Moideen, state convenor of All-Kerala Crushers and Granite Association, told Express. A senior official of the Department of Mining and Geology maintains that it acted as per law and had given licences following HC orders.

