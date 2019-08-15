Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Off-roaders roll out

On Tuesday, when the water level started rising in Payamba in Kollam, the members of AT Rovers, an off-roading club in the city, rushed to the spot.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On Tuesday, when the water level started rising in Payamba in Kollam, the members of AT Rovers, an off-roading club in the city, rushed to the spot. While the evacuation process was in progress, a few families refused to cooperate. The rescue mission was being carried out along with the Fire and Rescue Services. It was only when the water level started rising sharply that they chose to move. Later, to rescue the families, the department had to deploy a raft.

"A few families were not willing to move to the camp. While we could have rescued them with our vehicle, with them choosing to move out only after the water level rose, the rescue could be attempted only using the raft," says Abraham George Tharakan, founder of AT Rovers. As many as 29 families were evacuated from Payamba to a camp.Last year, when the flood hit the state, the off-roaders in the city rushed with their vehicles to aid in the rescue mission.

This year too, they have teamed up for the rescue and relief mission. As many as 36 members of AT Rovers are involved in the rescue efforts with a total of 24 vehicles being deployed. "Just like last year, we have deployed our vehicles and are helping out in the rescue mission. It is just our bit in helping out people and all expenses including the fuel are being borne by us," says Abraham. 

Even when two of their vehicles that were used in the last floods lie around for repair works, the group has only escalated their rescue efforts. AT Rovers has been empanelled as the emergency response team under the Fire and Rescue Services Department. "As off-roaders, our strength is that our vehicles can go anywhere. There is a strong community of off-roaders in the state. If they are all roped in and given proper training, we can be a strong emergency response team," says Abraham.

The Trivandrum Jeepers Club has also deployed three of their four-wheel-drive vehicles for the rescue mission. They have also opened a relief material collection centre in the city. "We are concentrating on the tribal hamlets. Kits necessary for a family are being prepared and these will be transported to tribal hamlets that are isolated. The beneficiaries are being identified by the Mahila Samakhya," says Ramesh Pillai, president of the club. 

Bikers
The biker community Royal Riders Kerala has also started sending relief materials to affected regions. "We have rode to most of the affected areas. We owe it to the people and the place there," says Kiran S Vijay, one of the founding members of the group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp