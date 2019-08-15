Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prison Dept cooks for flood victims

 With help pouring in from people around the world after flood ravaged the state again, the prison inmates across Kerala also thought of doing what they could to help their brethren.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With help pouring in from people around the world after flood ravaged the state again, the prison inmates across Kerala also thought of doing what they could to help their brethren. They have been cooking and packing food to be airdropped or sent to the relief camps or volunteers involved in rescue operations.

Central Prison and Correctional
Home at Poojapura

In order to cater to the food needs in relief camps, the prison kitchens have been functioning over time and have increased food production. The prisons, which have been running 'Freedom Food' and selling it through their take away and mobile counters across the city, have cut down on their sales to deliver food to the camps.

"Besides dispatching food packets with chapatis and vegetable curry to relief camps, we have also been providing food to the volunteers actively involved in collecting relief materials at SMV High School. We have even been feeding the Army, Navy and Coast Guard officials who have been involved in rescue operations," said B Sunil Kumar, superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison.

Even the Women's Prison and Special Sub Jail have been cooking and dispatching food packets to flood-hit areas. Food supplies worth D3 lakh from the prisons across Kerala have been distributed in relief camps and flood-hit areas.

Besides the Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison, the Viyyur Central Jail and Kannur Central Jail also distributed about 10,000 chapatis and 5,000 curry packets to relief camps. The Kozhikode District Jail has contributed about 1,650 chapatis, 300 curry packets and 95 bottles of potable water to two relief camps in the district.

