Queer group collects relief materials for flood victims

As the subsiding rain provides a much-needed respite to the flood-hit victims, relief materials and funds are pouring in from all quarters of life.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:51 AM

Members of Queerythm packing relief materials

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the subsiding rain provides a much-needed respite to the flood-hit victims, relief materials and funds are pouring in from all quarters of life. Queerythm, the LGBTIQ+ community, has also started relief material collection centres and appealed to the public to extend a helping hand by contributing materials and funds for rehabilitation.

Two relief material collection centres have been started by the community in the short stay home facility for transmen at Kunnukuzhy and the Queerythm office at Kowdiar. They have already collected several boxes of materials, including dry food items, notebooks, sanitary napkins, clothes, essential groceries, and toiletries such as soap, paste, cleaning lotion, shampoo, bleaching powder, worth D30,000.   Medicines were handed over to the city corporation. 

"As many as 12 volunteers have been raising awareness on contributing materials to the flood victims. Some of our volunteers are also working in relief camps taking care of the needs of the people," said Prijith PK, founder and president of Queerythm. 

The organisation's 24-hour helpline number 9745545559   is open for distress calls and counselling.   
The community is planning to travel to the flood-affected areas in Pathanamthitta and Wayanad on Friday and distribute the relief materials directly in relief camps and to people stranded in their houses. 
The team is getting ready to take some materials to Kozhikode and Kannur also.

