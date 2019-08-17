Chickenpox breaks out at flood relief camp

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five chickenpox cases were reported from a relief camp functioning at one of the buildings of Valiyathura Government UP School, according to the District Medical Officer (DMO). The camp houses 120 families, including 65 students of the school, and the contagious disease has caused panic among inmates."Infected people had been shifted to the Iranimuttom Government Hospital. They were in the isolation ward for a couple of days but discharged as they were unwilling to remain in the ward," said Dr PP Preetha, DMO.

The issue was taken up with the district administration and other authorities concerned who shifted them to a rented house close to the camp to ensure the safety of the other inmates. "Regardless of the preventive measures taken, the chances of the spread of communicable diseases are high," said the DMO.

As per health officials, the situation seems to have worsened. "Earlier, when swine flu was reported at the camp, the school was closed for a week. As it functions right next to the school, it is likely that children will get infected," said a health official.

To resolve the matter, the DMO has decided to take it up with the District Collector and move people from the camp. Although the health authorities have been trying to convince the inmates to accept the package offered by the departments of Fisheries and Revenue, which includes I10 lakh for every house lost in the sea erosion, they refuse to move.

The medical team from Government Fort Hospital has been regularly visiting the relief camp to conduct checkups. Mosquito nets have been provided to the people in the camps. The Community Medicine Department at the Medical College will be conducting awareness classes about hygiene and preventive measures to be taken.

