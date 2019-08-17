Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chickenpox breaks out at flood relief camp

Health officials try to prevent the spread of contagious diseases at the relief camp functioning in Valiyathura school

Published: 17th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

flood relief camp

Inmates at the relief camp opened at the Valiyathura Government UP School. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five chickenpox cases were reported from a relief camp functioning at one of the buildings of Valiyathura Government UP School, according to the District Medical Officer (DMO). The camp houses 120 families, including 65 students of the school, and the contagious disease has caused panic among inmates."Infected people had been shifted to the Iranimuttom Government Hospital. They were in the isolation ward for a couple of days but discharged as they were unwilling to remain in the ward," said Dr PP Preetha, DMO.

The issue was taken up with the district administration and other authorities concerned who shifted them to a rented house close to the camp to ensure the safety of the other inmates. "Regardless of the preventive measures taken, the chances of the spread of communicable diseases are high," said the DMO. 

As per health officials, the situation seems to have worsened. "Earlier, when swine flu was reported at the camp, the school was closed for a week. As it functions right next to the school, it is likely that children will get infected," said a health official.

To resolve the matter, the DMO has decided to take it up with the District Collector and move people from the camp. Although the health authorities have been trying to convince the inmates to accept the package offered by the departments of Fisheries and Revenue, which includes I10 lakh for every house lost in the sea erosion, they refuse to move. 

The medical team from Government Fort Hospital has been regularly visiting the relief camp to conduct checkups. Mosquito nets have been provided to the people in the camps. The Community Medicine Department at the Medical College will be conducting awareness classes about hygiene and preventive measures to be taken.

Around 300 inmates
The relief camp at Valiyathura houses 120 families comprising 300 inmates. Five among them have contracted chickenpox.

The medical team from Government Fort Hospital conduct checkups. Mosquito nets have been provided to inmates. The Community Medicine Department at the Medical College will be conducting awareness classes about hygiene and preventive measures to be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chickenpox Flood relief camp Kerala floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp