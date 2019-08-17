Commuters bear brunt of potholed-stretch   

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuous rains over the last few weeks have left the narrow stretch of the Valiyathura-Muttathara road near the Valiyathura market in a bad state. During the rains, the road becomes waterlogged causing great distress to commuters especially two-wheeler riders. The road is taken by commuters to reach the Domestic Terminal of the Airport, Beemapally, Vettukad Church or the Shanghumugham beach.

Residents attribute the damage to the low-quality bitumen used for tarring the road last year. Jayadev S, a resident said: “The potholes are a constant source of danger for two-wheelers."

According to residents, five two-wheeler accidents have occurred in the area. “Only one side of the road has proper streetlights, therefore several two-wheeler riders fall into the potholes and sustain severe injuries,'' said Jayadev. Waterlogging in potholes is also due to a clogged drain, said resident Sam Joseph.

Ward Councillor Beemapally Rasheed said: “We notified the PWD (Public Works Department) and MLA V S Sivakumar about the accident-prone area." On the drains getting clogged, the councillor said that he would ask corporation workers to clean the drains immediately. MLA Sivakumar said he had notified PWD officials to tar the road.