Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ensure transparency in relief distribution 

Netizens, relief workers and flood victims want monitoring committee for flood relief materials after last year’s experience

Published: 17th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as relief material collection gains momentum, concern remains about whether it will reach the people in need. Netizens on social media and people donating relief materials at collection centres demanded a single transparent channel.  In the months after the last flood, people were shocked to find relief materials hoarded in some godowns. Unscrupulous elements had rerouted the relief materials and misused them. The unsuspecting donors and victims moved on. This time around, such concerns had allegedly contributed to the initial lull in the relief material contribution.

Rajesh R V,  former state youth commission chairperson, said, “A transparent channel of relief material distribution is necessary. Take the case of medicines that are sent aplenty. It should be distributed with the help of the health department, else the contribution is useless. Last year, we had sent the medicines to the health department which they used well and the rest were used in the hospitals. If such a system is not in place, it will lead to materials getting wasted.

Last year also, there was excess of many items in some places and while in others it was insufficient. Even though government says that individuals or organisations shall not distribute items on their own, it is just a verbal statement. Only if the government has a foolproof system, will the distribution happen effectively.”
The victims also voice the same concerns. Satheesh Parannoor, a patron of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Protection Committee (PSS) is a Kozhikode resident and a victim of the flood.

He was very active with the relief material collection last year. “It is a fact that relief material collection is slow. Last time around, relief materials were misused. This is also a fact which we, who work on the ground, are aware of. Raids on some godowns will bring out more relief materials hoarded off from the last flood. The government does not have a mechanism to ensure proper distribution of relief materials. There should be a monitoring committee in place and there should be members of the public in it, be it representatives of NGOs or local leaders. Its should not be a committee of elected representatives and officials alone.” he said.

“Last year, there were instances where the deserving did not have access to relief materials. A single transparent channel of distribution is necessary so that people with vested interests do not interfere,” he added. Water has receded in his region. A few people from the camp he is in are now leaving. However, a few stayed back, wary of the weather. They are also bracing for the next big challenge of cleaning up their houses and picking up pieces of their shattered lives.

Previous blues
Netizens on social media and people donating relief materials at collection centres demanded a single transparent channel
Such concerns had allegedly dampened relief contribution initially

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood relief Kerala floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp