Garbage from canal dumped at Thampanoor bus stand

With the city witnessing continuous rain over the last few days, the garbage pile at Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand has added to the mess.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:48 AM

Buses parked near the garbage pile inside the KSRTC bus stand in ThampanoorVincent Pulickal

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the city witnessing continuous rain over the last few days, the garbage pile at Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand has added to the mess. Waste is piled up near the washing ramp of the bus station. The area is close to the Indian Coffee House building, from where most drivers and other KSRTC officials have their food. 

According to KSRTC station master Ashok Kumar, corporation workers had dumped the waste collected from the Amayizhanjan canal flowing near the compound. “As part of its cleaning drive, the corporation had cleared the waste clogging the canal a week ago, but it hasn't been disposed of," said Ashok.

Waterlogging near the garbage pile has made the area unsafe for KSRTC employees who have to walk near the pile to reach the workshop situated in the far corner. According to driver Biju Kumar, the area is infested with rats.

Garbage is also dumped at the main entrance of the bus stand. The officials say nearby shop owners dump waste in the compound. “People dump waste under the buses that are not operational. Many such buses are involved in legal issues so we cannot remove them. We would have stopped violators dumping waste had we seen them. Dumping of waste mostly happens during night hours,” said a KSRTC official. 

Though KSRTC can remove the garbage, there is uncertainty over disposing it of. "The corporation could have cleaned the area under its Clean City initiative. If the corporation is not willing to remove the waste, then we will have to do it," said general controlling officer Nazeer.

Comments

