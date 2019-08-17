Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health officials on leave to be recalled: Health minister KK Shailaja

The Health Department staff who are on leave are to be recalled for duty in the wake of the flood. Leaves are to be sanctioned in emergency cases only.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department staff who are on leave are to be recalled for duty in the wake of the flood. Leaves are to be sanctioned in emergency cases only. Health minister KK Shailaja said the department was taking measures to prevent the outbreak of epidemics once the floodwater recedes. So, only emergency leaves will be sanctioned. Instructions in this regard have been passed on to the District Medical Officers, Shailaja said.

During the review meeting held at Malappuram Collectorate, the Minister said efforts should be taken to rein in rat fever. Those who come in contact with floodwater should ensure that they take doxycycline. Health Department officials will distribute doxycycline through Kudumbashree and other agencies.

The next six Saturdays are to be observed as Doxy Day. She also directed the department officials to ensure the cooperation of local self-government bodies in eliminating breeding grounds of mosquitoes. 

She also directed the officials to ensure speedy cleaning of flood-affected schools. Foodgrain stored in submerged storerooms should not be used. Adequate facilities should be arranged in hospitals and special attention should be given to tribal areas, she added. 

TAGS
KK Shailaja
