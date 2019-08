IGNOU extends application submission date

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submitting applications for masters, bachelors, diploma and certificate programmes to August 27.

The university is offering masters and bachelors degree programmes in subjects including Rural Development, Computer Applications, Tourism Studies, English, Hindi, Philosophy, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Education, Public Administration, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology, Adult Education Extension and Development Studies.

For details, contact IGNOU Regional Centre Trivandrum, Rajadhani Building, Killippalam, Karamana. P.O, Thiruvananthapuram 695002, Ph: 0471-2344113 /2344120/ Email: rctrivandrum@ignou.ac.in.