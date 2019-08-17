Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Life of toil

In the first eight hours of the day, Anikuttan works as a cleaning staff of the Sewage Wing, Kerala Water Authority.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anikuttan with his daughter Anju at their house in Peyad Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first eight hours of the day, Anikuttan works as a cleaning staff of the Sewage Wing, Kerala Water Authority. His work requires him to clean manholes. By evening, he returns to his house at Karamkottukonam Peyad, dons the uniform of an auto driver, and begins his second job. 

Despite juggling two jobs, Anikuttam is unable to meet the daily expenses of his six-member family. His first daughter, 22-year-old Anju, suffers from chronic kidney disease.

"She needs to be taken to the hospital for dialysis twice a week. We spend over Rs 3,500 for this every month, including transportation," said Rukmini, Anikuttan's wife. 

Anju, who is also mentally challenged, receives a disability pension. "It cannot meet any of her expenses. She has been diagnosed since birth," said Rukmini. The family had taken a loan of Rs 4.4 lakh from The Anathapuram Co-Operative Society to build a house of 400-square feet in a plot of three-cent at Peyad in 2011. But, amidst taking care of Anju and educating his second daughter Anjana, Anikuttan was unable to repay the loan. 

"We paid nearly I2 lakh. The bank officials asked us to return the full amount as soon as possible. We were called at an Adalat and have been given time to return the complete amount to avoid revenue recovery," said Anikuttan. Anjana is currently preparing for the Public Service Commission exam after her undergraduate studies at the Government Arts College. "She wanted to secure a job to help the family. But we asked her to continue her studies," said Rukmini.

