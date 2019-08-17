NCC cadets handed over relief packages 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relief materials collected by the NCC cadets of Thiruvananthapuram group headquarters from different schools and colleges in the district were handed over to the district administration on Friday. Seventeen tonnes of relief materials were collected.

The relief materials were handed over by the cadets to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Assistant Collector Anu Kumari at SMV Higher Secondary School. Commanding officers, colonel Johny Joseph and colonel Ajayraj were present. The relief materials collected by the cadets from the battalions of 2 Kerala, 3 Kerala, Naval and Air squadron have already been handed over to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, district administration and panchayat.