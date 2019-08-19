Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Skywalk at St Mary's HSS to be functional in a month

The skywalk at St Mary's HSS, Pattom will be functional in a month's time. Work is presently carried out at night between 10 pm and 4 am after closing roads.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The skywalk under construction at the St Mary's HSS, Pattom  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The skywalk at St Mary's HSS, Pattom will be functional in a month's time. Work is presently carried out at night between 10 pm and 4 am after closing roads. According to the corporation officials, once the skywalk is opened to the public, the work of the skywalk at East Fort will begin.

The 72-ft long and 2-m wide skywalk is being constructed as a public-private partnership (PPP) between the corporation and Sun Infrastructure Private Limited.

The work which began last year had to be put on hold after the Public Works Department (PWD) objected. Construction work resumed a month ago. 

“Earlier there were difficulties in reaching a consensus with other departments but now work is being carried out at a good pace," said Palayam Rajan, chairman, Town Planning Committee. Since the area faces a huge rush during the day, the work can be carried out only during the night by closing off the road. The plan is to utilise the Onam holidays and get it completed soon,” he continued.

According to an official with Sun Infrastructure Private Limited, 25 per cent of the work has been completed including placing the main pillar and fabrication work. Pending work includes the stairs, roofing, painting and other exterior works.

"Work can be carried out only at night. We need more time. Once the crane arrives, we get only four hours," said an official with the company. "After one week, roads will be opened and we may not need to close the roads for construction. Work will be completed in a month," he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skywalk at St Mary's HSS Pattom public-private partnership Sun Infrastructure Private Limited Public Works Department
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp