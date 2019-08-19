Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited to uplift Manaveeyam Veedhi

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi, the otherwise-idle stretch, transforms into a melting pot every Sunday wherein people from different backgrounds connect through various cultural activities such as music, drama or street performance. The city corporation under the Smart City Project is speeding up efforts to implement the much-discussed project to give a facelift to the spot.

As part of the first phase of the project, the cultural corridor of the capital city will get smart roads. Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) had held a meeting with road owners and utility providers to discuss the arrangement of water, sewer, electric and optical fibre lines. The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of C10 crore per km of which C2.5 crore per km will be used for utility ducts.

“Construction work will begin in a month. Electric lines will be shifted to an underground duct to convert the stretch into a model corridor. There will also be a walkway constructed on both sides of the Manaveeyam Veedhi road with fences, making it convenient for pedestrians,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL.

The project will also include installation of e-toilets and an on-site waste management system. In order to manage vehicular movement, the corporation has decided to install traffic bollards at both entry points of the street. Walls will be polished and made available for art activities. “Besides the project, there will also be a temporary stage with roofing and a separate toilet facility for men, women and transgenders. A green room and a storage room will also be set up,” said a corporation official.

There will also be a space for children to engage in cycling. The permanent stage will have solar-powered light and sound system to screen films and documentaries. While officials are positive about the implementation of the Smart Road Project in Manaveeyam Veedhi, they are doubtful about the smooth implementation of the project as the major challenge would be the sewers and lines for water supply.