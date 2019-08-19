Trivandrum's Sree Narayana Training College organises classes on entrepreneurship
Sree Narayana Training College, Nedunganda, near Varkala conducted a one-day workshop to familiarize with the myriad opportunities for startups and entrepreneurship.
The Directorate of Industry and Commerce and the Entrepreneurship Club of the college had organized the event.
Chirayinkeezhu taluk industrial officer N C Anilkumar inaugurated and the college principal Sheeba P presided. While Chirayinkeezhu block panchayath industrial development officer Jayanthi V and club coordinators Smitha S and Viji V handled the classes.