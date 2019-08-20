350 tonnes of flood relief material sent

By Express News Service

About 350 tonnes of essential materials have been transported to the flood-affected areas by the district administration till Monday. The materials were sent from the collection centre at the SMV School.

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said the district administration had been able to timely send the relief items to the relief centres. The materials include clothes, food items, sanitation products and medicines.

After collecting the necessary materials from various collection centres that are functioning in the district, the process of sorting them according to the needs of each sector was going on late into night. The Collector added that he would like to express his gratitude to all those who had helped.