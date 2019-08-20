Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ayurveda, an alternative for post-flood diseases

Documentation and feedback from relief camp interventions will be sent to Ministry of Ayush  to help ayurveda gain global recognition

Published: 20th August 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure recognition for Ayurveda as an alternative medicine for treating post-flood diseases,  Department of Indian Systems of Medicine(ISM) along with  Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has started a documentation drive.  The documentation, which mainly includes the ongoing intervention programmes at relief camps, will also incorporate the feedback from officers who undertook house visits in the flood and landslide-hit areas. 

A similar initiative was undertaken during the 2018 flood where the findings were handed over to the Ministry of AYUSH(Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for submitting it to the World Health Organisation (WHO). “Last year, the documentation of post-disaster health service through Ayurveda was carried out on the directive of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). This year also, documentation is on in the affected areas,” said  KS Preeya, ISM director .

According to AMAI general secretary Sadath Dinakar, “ Ayurveda drugs are not being recommended for immediate relief. They are only an alternative. However, their efficacy had been documented during the 2018 flood and this time also it is being recorded. The documentation will help the stream gain the status of WHO-recommended alternative stream during flood havoc.” 

After the first phase intervention programmes at relief camps,  phase II - in which door-to-door visit and data collection drive are being planned -  will begin next week, said Sadath.“During last year’s deluge, we carried out  data collection during the second phase. Besides documentation, we will provide medicine kit and counselling to those affected by skin ailments and emotional distress,” he said. 

An ISM officer said that skin ailments have been reported from the affected areas and already some 40,000 packets of ‘Tutha Malaharam’ (ayurvedic ointment for skin problems) were distributed. Meanwhile, barring Wayanad and Malappuram which were wrecked by landslides, fewer cases of emotional distress have been reported among those affected. “But this might change once the affected families return home. Last year, there were more men affected by emotional distress than women,” said Sadath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayurveda Kerala floods
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp