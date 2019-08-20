Ayurveda, an alternative for post-flood diseases

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure recognition for Ayurveda as an alternative medicine for treating post-flood diseases, Department of Indian Systems of Medicine(ISM) along with Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has started a documentation drive. The documentation, which mainly includes the ongoing intervention programmes at relief camps, will also incorporate the feedback from officers who undertook house visits in the flood and landslide-hit areas.

A similar initiative was undertaken during the 2018 flood where the findings were handed over to the Ministry of AYUSH(Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for submitting it to the World Health Organisation (WHO). “Last year, the documentation of post-disaster health service through Ayurveda was carried out on the directive of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). This year also, documentation is on in the affected areas,” said KS Preeya, ISM director .

According to AMAI general secretary Sadath Dinakar, “ Ayurveda drugs are not being recommended for immediate relief. They are only an alternative. However, their efficacy had been documented during the 2018 flood and this time also it is being recorded. The documentation will help the stream gain the status of WHO-recommended alternative stream during flood havoc.”

After the first phase intervention programmes at relief camps, phase II - in which door-to-door visit and data collection drive are being planned - will begin next week, said Sadath.“During last year’s deluge, we carried out data collection during the second phase. Besides documentation, we will provide medicine kit and counselling to those affected by skin ailments and emotional distress,” he said.

An ISM officer said that skin ailments have been reported from the affected areas and already some 40,000 packets of ‘Tutha Malaharam’ (ayurvedic ointment for skin problems) were distributed. Meanwhile, barring Wayanad and Malappuram which were wrecked by landslides, fewer cases of emotional distress have been reported among those affected. “But this might change once the affected families return home. Last year, there were more men affected by emotional distress than women,” said Sadath.