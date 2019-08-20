Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Heritage centre and Archaeology dept to help recover wet documents

Saddened by the soggy documents due to floods? Tripunithura-based Centre for Heritage Studies has a solution to offer.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saddened by the soggy documents due to floods? Tripunithura-based Centre for Heritage Studies has a solution to offer. Joining hands with the Archaeology Department, the centre launched a 10-day campaign on Sunday where damp documents will be recovered and restored through scientific means.

The facility is free for the flood-affected.“The public can hand over various types of documents including certificates, identity cards, tax receipts, bank and property documents. They can also give palm leaf manuscripts. The centre will provide scientific solutions to recover them,” said KR Sona, Director, Archaeology Department. 

“A similar initiative was launched by us during last year’s flood also. Then we provided expert assistance for recovering around 20,000 documents which got were damaged.  The banking institutions also sought our help for recovering documents related to high-value transactions including title-deeds,” said P Eswaran a faculty member of Centre for Heritage Studies. He said that wet documents are prone to fungus attack also.

“The documents are recovered by first drying them under controlled weather conditions preferably using hot air and then treated with chemicals. to prevent fungal and insect attacks.  For more details contact, 0484- 2776374 or 9446211120. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeology Department Kerala floods Flood victims
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp