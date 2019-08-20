Heritage centre and Archaeology dept to help recover wet documents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saddened by the soggy documents due to floods? Tripunithura-based Centre for Heritage Studies has a solution to offer. Joining hands with the Archaeology Department, the centre launched a 10-day campaign on Sunday where damp documents will be recovered and restored through scientific means.

The facility is free for the flood-affected.“The public can hand over various types of documents including certificates, identity cards, tax receipts, bank and property documents. They can also give palm leaf manuscripts. The centre will provide scientific solutions to recover them,” said KR Sona, Director, Archaeology Department.

“A similar initiative was launched by us during last year’s flood also. Then we provided expert assistance for recovering around 20,000 documents which got were damaged. The banking institutions also sought our help for recovering documents related to high-value transactions including title-deeds,” said P Eswaran a faculty member of Centre for Heritage Studies. He said that wet documents are prone to fungus attack also.

“The documents are recovered by first drying them under controlled weather conditions preferably using hot air and then treated with chemicals. to prevent fungal and insect attacks. For more details contact, 0484- 2776374 or 9446211120.

