Kerala University postpones PG exams to Sept 3

According to the University Grants Commission, a semester should be completed in 90 working days.

20th August 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the wake of students’ protests, Kerala University (KU) has postponed the fourth-semester examinations of post-graduate students to September 3 and the project report submission deadline to September 25. Earlier, the dates were August 30 and August 26 respectively. However, the second semester PG improvement examination will be held as per schedule on August 27.

On Monday, the PG students had staged a protest in front of the KU office here demanding that the dates of examination and last year’s project report submission be extended citing insufficient number of working days in the semester. 

According to the University Grants Commission, a semester should be completed in 90 working days. Many students haven’t completed projects as they got only 35 working days. Some students alleged they didn’t even get enough time to prepare for the exams. Earlier, the students demanded that the examinations should begin on September 3 as per the academic calendar. “We could not prepare for the examination properly. This is why we demanded the postponment of the dates. KU agreed to our demands,” said Shereef, a student representative. 

The university had earlier rescheduled its examinations from August 9 to August 30 in the wake of heavy rain and flood. Last year too, the PG students approached the Kerala High Court seeking postponement of examination dates. The students had also planned to conduct indefinite strike if the varsity was not willing to postpone the dates. 

