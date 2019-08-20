SBI conducts workshop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Bank of India (SBI) conducted two days of consultative sessions on Saturday and Sunday at all its 29 regional offices covering all the branches in the state. The chief general manager, Mrigendra Lal Das, said that this process was pursuant to the advice received from the Department of Financial Services, Government of India.

The session was conducted at all regional offices by the respective regional managers along with the branch managers under their jurisdiction, duly represented by the DGM of the Zone and senior officials from local head office Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the process, the CGM attended the session at all five regional offices in Ernakulam. Similarly, Giri Kumar Nair, CGM, Corporate Centre and general manager Parthasarathy Patra attended the sessions at the regional offices of Thiruvananthapuram. General manager, Ruma Dey also attended the sessions at Kozhikode and Thrissur AOs.