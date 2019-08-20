Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sidhartha shoots for the stars

Sidhartha Babu has led himself to a four-time glory.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sidhartha Babu has led himself to a four-time glory. He has just broken an eight-year-old record in 50-metre prone rifle in the senior open category with a score of 689. Winning a gold at the 52nd Kerala State Shooting Championship 2019 held at Idukki, he has become the state champion for the fourth year consecutively. A para rifle shooter who belongs to the capital, Sidhartha is Kerala’s pride. He is presently training himself for the World Championship which will be held in Australia in October.

Growing up, rifles always fascinated him. “Like every kid, I loved playing with rifles. I never played with pistols, but only with rifles,” says Sidhartha. It was while in school that he had the first taste of firing off an air rifle. The shot tore through the target point, surprising even Sidhartha.

“It was my cousin’s rifle. We had used a compass to make the target circles. The shot hit the compass mark,” he chuckles. That got him hooked to shooting for life.

The next few years saw him go on hunger strikes and pleading with his parents to get him an air rifle and his dream was realised in his tenth grade. But at that time, there was no shooting range and the concept of getting trained in rifle shooting was something alien to him. A martial art enthusiast, Sidhartha was also teaching karate by the age of 19. But, a few years later, at 22, he met with an accident which paralysed him. “That was the end of karate,” he says. 

It was after the accident that his tryst with shooting began, and how! He would update himself by reading and training himself regularly. A self-taught professional shooter, he finally decided to try his luck at the rifle club in Idukki. “It was a bit difficult to convince them. But the shot I gave surprised them. And I was inducted into the club. I started training in the shooting range in Idukki,” says Sidhartha.

From 2008, his career in shooting began. Soon he went on to earn gold medals in state-level championships and set new records. He is the current national champion and national record holder in para shooting as well. In 2018, he could train himself under Olympic champion Sergei Martinov.

An international rifle shooter staying in R R Nagar in Bengaluru with his four-year-old dog Crayon, Sidhartha lives a very active life at his home. He says his home is like a mad scientist’s factory, as he spends a large part of his time coming up with his own inventions.

Even the wheelchair he uses was made by him from scratch. “People identify me as a shooter. But I am just someone trying to live a beautiful life. I am very aware of the mortality aspect of life. I never say no to any project. People feel they have a lot of time left here. I don’t take life for granted. I am trying to create a beautiful life out of the time I have here,” says Sidhartha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp