25 waste collection hubs in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by the success of segregated solid waste collection hubs, first in Sasthamangalam and later near the University College, the corporation has decided to expand the project and have solid waste collection hubs in all the 25 health circles.

“There was a huge response to the waste collection hubs. It is aimed at the floating population and prevents discarding bottles, chappals and other waste on the wayside. The added bonus is that people can dispose waste here any time,” said a corporation health official.

The collection hub has got separate slots for depositing glasses/ glass ware, paper, sandals, bags, plastic etc. The hubs will be functional round the clock and will be monitored by corporation staff. The waste collected here is sent to various places. In the case of plastic waste, it is sent to the shredding unit in Muttathara. The glass is given to an agency that collects them for Rs 800 per load and takes it to Tamil Nadu. Two shredding units in Manacaud and one in Vattiyoorkavu are also getting ready to share the workload.

However, the purpose of the hubs has been misunderstood by a good part of the public. “The hubs are meant for the people travelling in and out of the city. However, the widespread coverage on the social media has got people from outside corporation limits dumping their waste. We took it. But it is in a way burdening the corporation.

For the people in the city limits, we have material recovery centres that accept the waste every day. However, people are not aware of them and bring all the waste to the hubs,” said an official. City Corporation runs 45 material recovery centres and resource recovery centres where waste is collected according to the schedule set by the corporation.