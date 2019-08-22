Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

25 waste collection hubs in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits

The collection hub has got separate slots for depositing glasses/ glass ware, paper, sandals, bags, plastic etc.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Buoyed by the success of segregated solid waste collection hubs, first in Sasthamangalam and later near the University College, the corporation has decided to expand the project and have solid waste collection hubs in all the 25 health circles.

“There was a huge response to the waste collection hubs. It is aimed at the floating population and prevents discarding bottles, chappals and other waste on the wayside. The added bonus is that people can dispose waste here any time,” said a corporation health official.

The collection hub has got separate slots for depositing glasses/ glass ware, paper, sandals, bags, plastic etc. The hubs will be functional round the clock and will be monitored by  corporation staff. The waste collected here is sent to various places. In the case of plastic waste, it is sent to the shredding unit in Muttathara. The glass is given to an agency that collects them for Rs 800 per load and takes it to Tamil Nadu. Two shredding units in Manacaud and one in Vattiyoorkavu are also getting ready to share the workload.

However, the purpose of the hubs has been misunderstood by a good part of the public. “The hubs are meant for the people travelling in and out of the city. However, the widespread coverage on the social media has got people from outside corporation limits dumping their waste. We took it. But it is in a way burdening the corporation.

For the people in the city limits, we have material recovery centres that accept the waste every day. However, people are not aware of them and bring all the waste to the hubs,” said an official. City Corporation runs 45 material recovery centres and resource recovery centres where waste is collected according to the schedule set by the corporation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation University College Thiruvananthapuram solid waste collection hubs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp