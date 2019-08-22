In-House Drug Bank clocks record sales

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sales are soaring at the In-House Drug Bank (IHDB) operated by the SAT Hospital Health Education Society at the Government Medical College campus, here. The centre which offers medicines and surgical equipment at the lowest rates, has registered a new milestone as it recorded sales of `40 lakh on a single day. The centre will get relief from the space constraints as Inkel Ltd which is the special purpose vehicle for the GMC master plan, will hold talks with it for allotting more space for its functioning.

“IHDB, started in 1996, provides lifestyle medicines to costly drugs for the treatment of cancer, kidney diseases and liver transplantation at rates which is the lowest in the state,” said an officer of the Health Department. The officer further said the prices are lower than those sold at Karunya Pharmacy, Neethi Medical Store or even the Jan Aushadhi Store.

According to Biju A, chief pharmacist of the drug bank, the drug bank was the idea of Dr Hariharan S, former superintendent of the SAT Hospital.“As IHDB operates round the clock, we to attend to thousands of customers every day. But space constraint is a major challenge. The other day we had held talks with Inkel Ltd and they promised us that they will not only renovate the existing centre but also find a new space for storing our drugs,” said Biju.