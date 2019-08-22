Life guard goes missing in sea near Thiruvananthapuram during rescue mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Life Guard deployed at Shankumugham beach went missing while trying to rescue a woman from sea, here on Wednesday. Johnson, 45, a resident of Wireless Colony in Shankumugham was washed away by strong waves while he was rescuing Amulya, a 21-year-old woman, who had come from Munnar.

Valiyathura police said Amulya reportedly tried to commit suicide by walking into the sea. Witnessing this, Johnson swam up to her and took her back. He handed over the woman to another life guard and was about to grab onto a rock when he was washed away. “The life guard was tired and was about to latch on to a rock to prevent himself from drowning. It was then a strong wave emerged and washed him away. The search is on for him,” said a police officer.