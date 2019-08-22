One-day training camp organised to set up libraries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A one-day camp to train district-level resource groups for setting up libraries in class rooms in government schools was held in the city. The programme was held as part of infusing momentum into the Public Education Department.

Each class will have a collection of books that will aid students in furthering their quest for knowledge and promoting external reading. The focus is on setting up libraries in all the classes ranging from class one to 12 in the 900 schools in the district.

Training will be provided to teachers and a few students who will be entrusted with maintaining the libraries. As many as 20,000 student librarians will be trained as part of the programme. Books will be collected with societal involvement. The book collection will be undertaken under the district panchayat. Local self-government organisations, district library council and other representatives from various governmental agencies will be part of the collection drive.