Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO Tree Walk to hold memorial meet

The meeting will be held on Friday, which is Botany professor C Thankam’s eighth death anniversary.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based NGO Tree Walk is organising a memorial meeting in remembrance of Botany professor C Thankam. The meeting will be held on Friday, Thankam’s eighth death anniversary. Professor PK Devayani, colleague and student of Thankam will deliver the memorial lecture.

Eight years since its inception by Thankam’s daughters S Santhi and Anitha S, the walks organised by the organisation has seen much activity in the ecological milieu with the dissemination of knowledge about trees along with initiating action to protect trees. For the past few years, Tree Walk has been conducting specially designed walks to understand and spread awareness about the tree diversity and value of open spaces in the city.

The commemoration meeting is being organised along with Balavihar. The event will also see the screening of a documentary. A documentary titled ‘Tree Doctor’ which delves on the unique system of Vrikshaayurveda also focuses on the activities of environmentalist K Binu from Kottayam. The documentary is directed by Eldho George.The MBS Children’s Choir will deliver selected environmental songs. Students of the College of Architecture will make a presentation on their Tree Walk experiences.

