Thiruvananthapuram to host first 'smart' anganwadi

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To nurture the physical and mental abilities of children, the Women and Child Development Department is set to construct smart anganwadis across the state. In the pilot stage, a model anganwadi will be constructed in a 10-cent plot of land near the Directorate of Women and Child Development Office in Poojapura. Around 210 smart anganwadis will be constructed in the state, among which 18 will be set up in the capital district.

“The model anganwadi will have the infrastructure required and will focus on the overall development of children. Though we need to construct each centre on a 10-cent plot of land, we have models which can be set up in 7.5 and five-cent plots of land as well,” said Bindu R, an official with the Women and Child Development Department.

Locations for setting up the smart anganwadis across the city is being identified and facilitated with the help of respective local bodies and other voluntary organisations. “We have already directed authorities to give a report on the land available,” said an official. According to the officials, the design of the anganwadis would be selected depending on the geographic features of the location and availability of land.

The facilities will include a study, kitchen, dining and store room, multi-purpose hall, creative zone, child-friendly fixtures in toilets, a wash area and a small garden along with a swimming pool. The design plan for is prepared by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra and College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram.

The cost of setting up each smart anganwadi ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and is funded by the state government and local bodies. “Majority of the anganwadis in the state are in a bad condition. With poor infrastructure, it is often difficult to provide proper care to the children. Smart anganwadis will not only improve the quality of education but also help the children to explore their talents through various extra-curricular activities,” said an official. The construction of the model anganwadi will kick off soon in the city.