Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to host first 'smart' anganwadi

Among the 210 smart anganwadis to mushroom in the state, 18 will be set up in the city.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The blueprint of the model anganwadi

The blueprint of the model anganwadi

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To nurture the physical and mental abilities of children, the Women and Child Development Department is set to construct smart anganwadis across the state. In the pilot stage, a model anganwadi will be constructed in a 10-cent plot of land near the Directorate of Women and Child Development Office in Poojapura. Around 210 smart anganwadis will be constructed in the state, among which 18 will be set up in the capital district. 

“The model anganwadi will have the infrastructure required and will focus on the overall development of children. Though we need to construct each centre on a 10-cent plot of land, we have models which can be set up in 7.5 and five-cent plots of land as well,” said Bindu R, an official with the Women and Child Development Department.

Locations for setting up the smart anganwadis across the city is being identified and facilitated with the help of respective local bodies and other voluntary organisations. “We have already directed authorities to give a report on the land available,” said an official. According to the officials, the design of the anganwadis would be selected depending on the geographic features of the location and availability of land.

The facilities will include a study, kitchen, dining and store room, multi-purpose hall, creative zone, child-friendly fixtures in toilets, a wash area and a small garden along with a swimming pool. The design plan for is prepared by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra and College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram.  

The cost of setting up each smart anganwadi ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and is funded by the state government and local bodies. “Majority of the anganwadis in the state are in a bad condition. With poor infrastructure, it is often difficult to provide proper care to the children. Smart anganwadis will not only improve the quality of education but also help the children to explore their talents through various extra-curricular activities,” said an official. The construction of the model anganwadi will kick off soon in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra Thiruvananthapuram anganwadi Thiruvananthapuram smart anganwadi Kerala Directorate of Women and Child Development
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp