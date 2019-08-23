Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A mission to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene

The programme was an interactive session where the girls clarified their doubts about menstruation and also questioned the organisers about the food habits to be followed during menstruation.

Published: 23rd August 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Students from the Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, UAE

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Anagha V, a Class VI student of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, was given a packet of the sanitary pads, she looked perplexed. She was hesitant to take it at first. She was attending a menstrual hygiene awareness programme organised at the school by the National Health Mission in association with Stayfree and Vishudhi, a group of medical students from UAE.

Anagha is not the only girl ignorant about menstruation and hygiene health practices. Menstrual practices are still clouded with taboos and socio-cultural restrictions. This is the primary reason why adolescent girls remain ignorant of the facts and hygiene practices, leading to adverse health problems.

To raise awareness about menstrual hygiene for young girls, a team of medical students from the Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, UAE, are conducting menstruate hygiene campaign in schools.

Lekshmi Harilal and her team, Haifa Manaf, Wafa Manaf, Yedu, Sincy, Fathima Farzana, Anjana, Sneha, Amritha and Smrithi have taken up this mission to reach out to at least 1,500 adolescent girls in government schools in the district.

With the slogan ‘Sanitize the Stigma’, they have covered two Government high schools in Vazhamuttom and Pattom. As part of the campaign, the young girls who participated in the campaign were given a questionnaire pre and post-event which was prepared by the Vishudhi team. “We noticed that there was a lack of awareness among adolescent girls. So, we thought of ensuring that they know how to manage their periods confidently and hygienically,” said Lekshmi Harilal, team leader, Vishudhi.

The programme was an interactive session where the girls clarified their doubts about menstruation and also questioned the organisers about the food habits to be followed during menstruation.     Manju T L, the school research group convenor of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, said, “More awareness should be given to the parents as many refuse to send their children to school during periods.” The campaign ended with the installation of vending machines and incinerators in schools and distribution of sanitary napkins among girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp