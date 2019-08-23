Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Convert Trivandrum University College into museum: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, who was an alma mater of the vasrsity, was on Thursday conferred honorary doctorate by University of Kerala.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Infosys co-founder Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, popularly known as Kris Gopalakrishnan, who was on Thursday conferred honorary doctorate by University of Kerala, urged the state government to convert University College, also his alma mater, into a science and history museum. 

During the speech after accepting the Doctor Of Science (DSc) degree from the varsity’s Pro-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Kris also pledged his support towards the proposal “in any way” he can. 

“On the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations, the beautiful (University College) building in the centre of the city should be dedicated to the city and its illustrious alumni and be converted into a science and history museum,” Kris said.

University College was in the centre of a controversy after the recent stabbing of a student on the campus and unearthing of university answer scripts from the house of another student. Shifting of the campus from the heart of the city to the outskirts was one of the proposals mooted to reduce students’ involvement in street violence.

The university conferred the honorary doctorate on Kris for his “entrepreneurial excellence, unparalleled contributions to the field of information technology and his indispensable role in inviting global attention towards India’s stature as a leading nation in the field of information systems.” 

Jaleel also conferred the DSc degree on astrophysicist Jayant V Narlikar for his “path-breaking accomplishments in the fields of astrophysics and cosmology which have distinguished him as one of the most eminent scientists, innovative researchers and original thinkers of our time”. During his address, Jaleel tried to play down the controversy over the honorary doctorates being presented by him instead of the Chancellor (Governor).

“The Governor had informed me of his inconvenience in attending this event as he had another unavoidable function to attend. I am conferring these degrees on the directives of the Governor and also to fulfil the duty that I am entrusted as per law,” Jaleel said.Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Ajayakumar PP, Registrar CR Prasad, members of the varsity senate and syndicate and deans of faculties were also present.

