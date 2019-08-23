Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Escape into a garden wonderland

Palode Tropical Botanical Garden, a man-made forest, takes visitors to a beautiful world

Published: 23rd August 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: You need not visit a remote faraway forest to revel in untamed nature’s gifts. A forty-kilometre drive from the capital via Nedumangad will take you to the scenic beauty of a man-made forest and expose you to the world of botany. Palode Tropical Botanical Garden situated on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute can be the best escape for all flora lovers.

The Palode Tropical Botanical Garden maintains a 300-acre conservatory garden for the endemic wild tropical plant resources of the country. It was found in 1979 to undertake research programmes for the sustainable utilisation of the horticultural species and conduct studies on conservation biology, plant taxonomy, microbiology and biotechnology.

An entire day can be spent strolling through the botanical garden that has a collection of over 50,000 plants belonging to about 5,000 species. One of the many star attractions in the garden is Victoria Cruziana, a type of water lily whose leaves are one of the biggest among the aquatic plant species. The garden also houses a wide array of orchirds including the tiger orchid that is considered as the queen of this flowering variety and only blooms every other year.

Hortus Malabaricus replica at Itty Achuthan Vaidyan garden  Vincent Pulickal

You might have only heard about carnivorous plants that catch and digest animals.  The garden has a collection of 30 species of such meat-eating plants. The 20-hectare Arboretum that holds over 35,000 trees and woody plants belonging to 750 species mainly from the Western Ghats, the ginger germplasm collection including 74 species, 1800 varieties of anthuriums, largest and the finest living collection of orchids in South Asia with over 650 species, 150 hybrids and 13000 varieties of medicinal plants will leave you speechless.

The view of Chittar lake flowing through the forest adds beauty to the landscape of the herbal garden dedicated to the memory of Itty Achudan Vaidyan, an eminent Ayurvedic physician from the 17th century. The visitors will get to test the knowledge they gained on their expedition inside the forest by trying to write the names of the trees they have encountered at the Itty Achuthan Vaidyan garden.

The best season to visit the garden is from February to May. Visitors can buy plants and seeds from the garden. The entry pass will be issued from 9 am to 3 pm on all the days of the week including Saturdays and Sundays except on public holidays.

Indians: `25
Foreigners: `300
No fee for children up to the age of five.
While the entry fee for Indian students is `15, it is `150 for students from outside India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp