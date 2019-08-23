Illegal flex boards and hoardings in Thiruvananthapuram a never-ending menace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite huge fines, illegal flex boards and hoardings continue to crop up in various parts of the city. Since October last year 44,680 boards were removed by the city corporation and a fine of Rs 9,93,562 had been levied.

Following a High Court order, the corporation is conducting regular removal drives for unauthorised flex boards, banners, posters and hoardings. The corporation can file an FIR and proceed with criminal charges against the offenders. However, the mushrooming of boards continue.

“Our major concern are the repeat offenders. We will remove the boards, fine them the following morning and on the very same day new boards will again be put up. 24-hour surveillance is not possible. Offenders could be political parties as well,” said an official.

There’s instances where the squad gets manhandled by offenders. “This happens mostly when the offenders are political parties,” said the official. The squad can also call for police assistance if necessary during the removal drives. Apart from the penalty on illegal boards, costs for its removal is also deducted from the offender.

There is a licensing system in place for displaying flex boards and hoardings in public places. Licences can be obtained from the corporation and the fee levied will vary based on the size of the board and the location it needs to be put up in. The public can also alert the corporation on such illegal flex boards and hoardings through the Smart Trivandrum app.