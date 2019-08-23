Thiruvananthapuram Press Club gets new office-bearers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sonichan P Joseph of Malayala Manorama and M Radhakrishnan of Kerala Kaumudi have been elected president and secretary respectively of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.S Sreekesh of Mathrubhumi has been elected treasurer.

Harris Kuttipuram (Madhyamam) is the vice-president, Deccan Chronicle’s Sabloo Thomas is the joint secretary and Ajikumar of Janmabhumi is in welfare committee. The managing committee members include Marshal V Sebastian (Mathrubhumi News), Anu VS (News 18), Lakshmi Mohan (Malayali Vartha), Honey H (ACV), P M Bijukumar (Amrita TV) and Rajesh Kumar R (Jaihind TV).