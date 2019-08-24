A Total green effect for Parasala in Thiruvananthapuram

M S Vidyanandan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mass movement to convert fallow land into farmlands has reaped rich dividends for the farmers in the Parassala Assembly constituency. Titled ‘Thaliru’, the zero-wasteland and organic farming project started 2017, could rejuvenate over 80 hectares of fallow land and start regular cultivation in about 250 hectares.

CK Hareendran, MLA, the brain behind the project, said his intentions were to increase agricultural production and to provide sustainable income to farmers. “Most parts of the constituency are rural areas, especially those in the high ranges. A sustainable model was worked out to make the project attractive for the takers,” he said.

‘Thaliru’ is supervised by committees in the constituency, panchayat and ward levels. “We started with a survey on fallow land with the help of farmers’ teams led by LSG representatives. Those who were ready to start cultivation in their land were given support, both financially and through manpower,” Hareendran said.

In the case of owners unable to do farming, local farmers or collectives took the land on lease. The MLA and LSG representatives had to meet several land owners in person to convince them that they would not face any issue regarding land’s ownership in future. A big achievement of the project was the revival of paddy cultivation in the constituency, says Vinayachandran P, assistant director of agriculture and coordinator of ‘Thaliru’.

“Paddy cultivation was started in about 46 hectares of land. Banana, tapioca and fruit plants were cultivated in other lands. All were encouraged to adopt organic practices,” he said. As part of the project’s aim to spread organic farming practices, saplings of vegetables and curry trees were given to thousands of households. On September 26, Parassala will be declared as zero-wasteland constituency by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

