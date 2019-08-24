Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First phase of offshore breakwater project at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram

In the first phase 700 metres will be built here at a cost of Rs 17.80 crore.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The first phase of offshore breakwater project in Poonthura will take off soon. In the first phase 700 metres will be built here at a cost of Rs 17.80 crore. The fund will be released by KIIFB for the project aimed at ensuring the safety of the coast from Poonthura to Shanghumugham. Earlier, it was found that the sea walls in Poonthura were not effective to withstand the force of the waves.

The lack of sand on the beach had made it difficult for the boats to be brought to the shore along the coast here. The fishermen here have to rely on fishing in the Vizhinjam port region when the sea gets rough.With the implementation of the offshore breakwater project, the waves will hit the breakwater 120 metres away from the shore and thus its power will be weakened when it reaches the shore.

Once the waves are weakened, a beach will be formed here thus allowing the boats to be brought to the land without issues.The breakwater will be made of geo tube owing to the shortage of rock stones necessary for constructing it. Poly propylene tubes will be filled with sand to make the breakwater. There will be three layers of such tubes in the breakwater.

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) that have earlier made geo tube breakwater in Cuddalore of Tamil Nadu will give technical assistance for the project. The Coastal Area Development Corporation and NIOT signed a pact regarding the same. The model study for the project was also done by NIOT.  The breakwater which will start from Poonthura will reach Valiyathura, Beemappally and end at Shanghumugham.

