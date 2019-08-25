Nominations invited for NA Karim award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nominations have been invited for the fourth ‘Professor NA Karim award’ for Outstanding Public Service instituted by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust.

The award which carries Rs 1 lakh in cash, citation and memento, will be presented to those who have contributed to public service in a way that has produced tangible benefits to Kerala society.

The award will be given to individuals who may be working in the government, public or private sector organisations, NGOs, universities and research institutions.

In order to promote and encourage the younger generation to engage more actively in service to society, the award will normally be restricted to people under the age of 50 years. An expert committee will select the winner.

The last date for the nomination is September 30, 2019. For more details and application form, contact Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust, Vakkom Moulavi road, Thekkumoodu, Thiruvananthapuram 695 035. Phone: 0471 2304051. Website: www. vmft.org. The first award was presented to eminent Gandhian social activist P V Rajagopal.