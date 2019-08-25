Rights panel seeks explanation on lack of lifeguards on busy Thiruvananthapuram beaches

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic has sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary and the District Collector for not appointing adequate lifeguards at crowded beaches.

According to the chairman, the explanation has been sought for flouting the commission’s order dated October 2017. The explanation will have to be submitted within three weeks.

“Had the officers concerned showed the heart in implementing the order, the incident at Shanghumukham could haven been avoided,” said the chairman.

After the incident in which five youths lost their lives at Kovalam, the commission has come out with an order stressing the need for more Coastal Police personnel and lifeguards at beaches. It also highlighted the need for building fences at risky spots.

Compensation for family

The Human Rights Commission in its order has also highlighted the need for disbursing adequate compensation for the family of Johnson Gabriel, who drowned at Shanghumukham while trying to rescue a woman