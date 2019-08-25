Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rights panel seeks explanation on lack of lifeguards on busy Thiruvananthapuram beaches

After the incident in which five youths lost their lives at Kovalam, the commission has come out with an order stressing the need for more Coastal Police personnel and lifeguards at beaches.

Published: 25th August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shanghumukham beach, Thiruvananthapuram

Shanghumukham beach, Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Antony Dominic has sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary and the District Collector for not appointing adequate lifeguards at crowded beaches.

According to the chairman, the explanation has been sought for flouting the commission’s order dated October 2017. The explanation will have to be submitted within three weeks. 

“Had the officers concerned showed the heart in implementing the order, the incident at Shanghumukham could haven been avoided,” said the chairman.

After the incident in which five youths lost their lives at Kovalam, the commission has come out with an order stressing the need for more Coastal Police personnel and lifeguards at beaches. It also highlighted the need for building fences at risky spots. 

Compensation for family 

The Human Rights Commission in its order has also highlighted the need for disbursing adequate compensation for the family of Johnson Gabriel, who drowned at Shanghumukham while trying to rescue a woman

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram State Human Rights Commission Kerala Thiruvananthapuram beach accident Kerala beaches
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp